Harris holds steady on Southeast Asia trip as crises loom

HONOLULU (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to Singapore and Vietnam was overshadowed by global events that created new challenges for her and her team. She faced questions throughout the trip about the disastrous U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Her travel to Vietnam was delayed by potential health attacks on diplomats there. And she was constricted by the coronavirus pandemic, which is surging in the region. But observers say those complications may have contributed to the success of a trip meant to strengthen U.S. relations in Southeast Asia and counter China’s influence there.