Human trafficking sting across 12 states leads to 102 arrests and 47 victims identified

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - A 12-state human trafficking operation this week has led to over 100 arrests and dozens of victims being identified by law enforcement.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, 102 arrests and 47 victims were identified as part of Operation United Front. The operation began Thursday and went into early Friday morning, and was coordinated by the Missouri Attorney General's Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Multiple law enforcement agencies from both Nebraska and Iowa participated in the operation.

In Iowa, law enforcement agencies say they executed 10 search warrants, identified five businesses involved in sex trafficking, made 11 arrests and seized a large quantity of U.S. currency.

“Human trafficking uniquely affects Iowa given our proximity to major metropolitan areas like Kansas City and Chicago and the intersection of two major interstate systems. As a result, we know human trafficking is happening in Iowa and that it occurs in a variety of settings,” said Iowa Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens. “Together we can prevent this from happening in our state, because even one victim is one too many."

The Sioux City Police Department was also involved, assisting operations conducted in Nebraska by providing detectives to help support the sharing of intelligence and surveillance.

"We conduct sting operations to address human trafficking, but as a municipal law enforcement agency, we are limited in our range to our jurisdiction of Sioux City. As this is an issue that affects the tri-state region of Siouxland, this provided us a unique opportunity to work in partnership with Nebraska and federal law enforcement agencies to investigate a crime that affects our entire community," stated the SCPD in a statement to KTIV.

Nebraska law enforcement conducted sex trafficking operations in three locations, including Scottsbluff, Kearney and South Sioux City. During which, among other arrests, a man was arrested for seeking to purchase sex acts with a 15-year-old girl who was actually an undercover police officer.