Iowa Supreme Court issues supervisory order requiring face coverings in court-controlled areas in all counties

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - The Iowa Supreme Court issued a supervisory order requiring face coverings for all people entering court-controlled areas in all 99 counties.

The order applies to everyone, regardless of a person’s vaccination status or a county or area’s positivity rate or transmission status.

“The Iowa Judicial Branch is balancing the need to take measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 with its commitment to conduct the important work of the courts. Accordingly, the supreme court has reviewed the recent revisions to the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding mask wearing in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission and issues this order regarding face coverings, which replaces the court's May 14, 2021, order,” states the order.

The order is available here.