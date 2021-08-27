Jury deciding fate of Colorado deputies in detox van death

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Jurors have started deliberating in the trial of two former Colrado sheriff deputies accused of causing the death of an intoxicated man by placing him on his stomach and squeezing him into a van to take him to a detox center. Former Boulder County sheriff’s deputies James O’Brien and Adam Lunn are charged with manslaughter in the death of 23-year-old Demetrius Shankling in 2018. According to an arrest affidavit, they put the 6-foot tall man with his hands behind his back in a compartment that was less than 5 feet long. Their lawyer says the former deputies weren’t familiar with the van. The jury started deliberating Friday.