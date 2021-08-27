Morningside University hosts vaccine clinic for staff and students

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - As many colleges and universities try to get back to their pre-pandemic routine, Morningside University hosted a vaccine clinic on campus to help in the effort.

Friday, students and staff could drop by the Olsen Student Center, and get their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The university collaborated with Drilling Pharmacy for the clinic.

Administrators said the clinic is a great way to continue protecting students and staff, while also keeping the community safe.

"We're trying to do everything we can to help keep our community safe, and one way to do that is offering this vaccine clinic for students. Making it a little bit more convenient for our faculty, staff and students to receive the vaccine if they haven't already," said Jackie Barber, the Dean of Nursing.

University nursing students helped administer vaccines. One student says it's great getting the first-hand experience with her fellow students.

"It feels awesome because I think it would be great to get almost all of our campus vaccinated. It would just help protect everyone from this illness and semi get back to normal living before COVID," said Maggie Barten, a Junior Nursing Major.

University leaders said they will continue on-campus vaccination clinics until Nov. 1, you can take a look at that schedule here.