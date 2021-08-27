Municipal official charged with stealing from highway group

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A grand jury has charged a municipal official with embezzling more than $100,000 from the South Dakota Association of Highway Superintendents. The Argus Leader reports that Brookings County State’s Attorney Dan Nelson announced Friday that Duane Buthe has been indicted. Buthe served as highway superintendent in Minnehaha County from 2010 until last year. He became the public works director in the city of Brookings this past March. According to the indictment, Buthe embezzled the money from the association between 2013 and 2021 while he served as the group’s secretary. State investigators uncovered numerous questionable transactions and withdrawals that Buthe used for his personal benefit.