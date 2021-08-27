Nebraska native killed in attack on Kabul airport in Afghanistan

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Millard South graduate is among those killed in Thursday’s attack on the airbase at Kabul, Afghanistan.

A spokesman for the family of Corp. Daegan William-Tyeler Page passed along a statement from the family indicating that the 23-year-old was a member of the 2nd Battalion Marine Regiment based at Camp Pendleton, Calif.

“Our hearts are broken, but we are thankful for the friends and family who are surrounding us during this time. Our thoughts and prayers are also with the other Marine and Navy families whose loved ones died alongside Daegan,” the family said in a statement.

Page grew up in Red Oak, Iowa, and the Omaha-metro area, according to the statement.

Statement from the family