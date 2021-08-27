New district judge appointed at Woodbury County Courthouse

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Iowa has a new district judge, and on Friday he was sworn in at the Woodbury County Courthouse.

Judge James Daane was appointed as a judge of Judicial District 3B by Gov. Kim Reynolds, which includes Crawford, Ida, Monona, Plymouth, Sioux and Woodbury counties.

The position opened up after the retirement of Judge Duane Hoffmeyer.

Friends and family of Judge Daane were at the ceremony and some made remarks about the new judge. His wife Tami even helped don his robe.