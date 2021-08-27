RFK assassin moves closer to freedom with help of 2 Kennedys

SAN DIEGO (AP) — U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy’s assassin has been granted parole. The decision by a California Parole Board panel Friday came after two of RFK’s sons supported releasing Sirhan Sirhan and prosecutors declined to argue he should be kept behind bars.

The decision was a major victory for the 77-year-old Sirhan, though it does not assure his release. The governor ultimately will decide that.

RFK was assassinated in Los Angeles in 1968. Douglas Kennedy, who was a toddler when his father was gunned down, told the board he was moved to tears by Sirhan’s remorse. And Robert F. Kennedy Jr. submitted a letter urging Sirhan be freed.