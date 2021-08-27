Severe weather still possible heading into Saturday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was another night of thunderstorms last night that brought hail, wind, and very heavy rain to parts of Siouxland with a few showers that lingered into today.

There will still be a chance for some evening thunderstorms to develop mainly in eastern Siouxland but then they’ll quickly move to the east leaving the rest of tonight under partly cloudy skies with lows near 70.

Saturday is going to be a hot and humid day as highs reach to around 90 degrees.

By Saturday afternoon, a cold front will be moving through and a line of strong to severe storms may form along it.

These storms will be capable of producing some severe weather with hail and wind again being the primary threats.

While chances of storms will continue into Saturday night, most of these should move out by Sunday and it will be a much more comfortable end to the weekend with highs near 80 degrees and it will be less humid.

I'll have more on your weekend forecast and what the trends are looking like for next week tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.