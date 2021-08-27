SportsFource Extra week one highlights and scores

SportsFource Extra week one highlights and scoresUpdated
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL--
Vermillion 38 Sisseton 0 F
Clarkson-Leigh 22 Cross County 42 F
Randolph 0 Hartington-Newcastle 68 F
Battle Creek 21 Central City 19 F
Lawton-Bronson 14 Akron-Westfield 7 F
Emmetsburg 0 Algona 25 F
St. Edmond 62 Ar-We-Va 56 F
Central Lyon/GLR 7 BH/RV 35 F
SC East 43 Bishop Heelan 7 F
Denison-Schleswig 28 Carroll 7 F
Valentine 6 Crofton 51 F
Tri-Valley 21 Dakota Valley 20 F
So. Central Calhoun 48 East Sac County 7 F
Wakefield 36 Guardian Angels CC 38 F
West Sioux 73 H-M-S 21 F
O'Neill 0 Hartington CC 26 F
Woodbury Central 52 Hinton 0 F
GT/RA 42 Kingsley-Pierson 38 F
Kuemper Catholic 14 Logan-Magnolia 40 F
Madison 6 Lutheran N'east 74 F
Pocahontas Area 28 Manson-NW 12 F
Cherokee 27 MMC/RU 20 F
Sibley-Ocheyedan 12 MOC-FV 13 F
Westwood 43 MVAO/COU 8 F
Humphry/Lindsay Holy Family 52 Neligh-Oakdale 54 F
West Bend-Mallard 12 Newell-Fonda 54 F
Allen 27 Osmond 32 F
St. Paul 25 Pierce 47 F
Harris-Lake Park 15 Remsen St. Marys 44 F
OABCIG 36 Ridge View 13 F
Des Moines Lincoln 68 SC West 6 F
Le Mars 7 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 36 F
Sioux Center 31 Sheldon 0 F
Sioux Central 8 South O'Brien 14 F
Spencer 13 Spirit Lake 27 F
Estherville-LC 34 Storm Lake 0 F
BR/LD 6 Tekamah-Herman 7 F
Winside 48 Walthill 0 F
Logan View-SS 6 Wayne 34 F
Western Christian 0 West Lyon 28 F
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 0 Winnebago 41 F
Laurel-Conc/Cole. 36 Wisner-Pilger 14 F
Huron 2 Yankton 41 F