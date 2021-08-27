Spotted: Cow at a McDonald’s drive-through in Wisconsin

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin woman is becoming a social media sensation after she noticed a cow in the backseat of a car in a McDonald’s drive-through. Jessica Nelson of Mosinee was waiting in the drive-through of a McDonald’s in Marshfield on Thursday when she noticed a cow in the backseat of another vehicle in the lane. She said she thought the cow was fake until she saw its head move. She posted a video on Facebook and woke up Friday to find more than 50,000 views. She said she later learned the driver bought the cow from a fair and had two other calves in the backseat.