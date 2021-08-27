Thunderstorms possible again late Friday and Saturday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Our overnight round of storms packed a punch with several areas of Siouxland losing power and trees downed in the Graettinger area.



Some weaker showers and thunderstorms linger around this morning with some clearing taking place around midday.



Depending on the amount of clearing, storms could again form in the afternoon and evening, especially south and east of Sioux City.



Any storms that do manage to form could be strong.



Temperatures will top out in the mid 80s to low 90s, also dependent on our level of clearing.



Tonight does look quiet and the first half of our Saturday stays calm too.



As a front pushes into the area later in the day, storms will again become likely with severe weather possible into the evening hours.



More on the storms possible over the next couple of days on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.