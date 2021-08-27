Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

12:06 am Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Adams Central def. Sandy Creek, 25-16, 25-17, 25-7

Ainsworth def. North Central, 25-18, 26-24, 19-25, 25-18

Alliance def. Gering, 25-21, 23-25, 18-25, 25-15, 15-9

Archbishop Bergan def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-18, 25-20, 20-25, 25-23

Arlington def. Fort Calhoun, 25-16, 25-11, 25-22

Arthur County def. Hyannis, 25-16, 25-7, 25-12

Auburn def. Louisville, 20-25, 25-12, 25-23, 24-26, 15-7

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-15, 23-25, 26-24, 25-22

Beatrice def. Crete, 25-11, 25-10, 25-22

Bishop Neumann def. Mead, 25-14, 25-23, 29-31, 19-25, 15-4

Bridgeport def. Bayard, 16-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-21

Broken Bow def. Hershey, 25-15, 25-19, 26-24

Central Valley def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-12, 25-19, 25-12

Chadron def. Mitchell, 25-20, 25-18, 25-18

Chase County def. Ogallala, 26-24, 22-25, 25-18, 21-25, 15-12

Creighton def. Winside, 25-18, 25-21, 25-16

Crofton def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-10, 25-17, 25-19

Douglas County West def. Conestoga, 25-6, 25-16, 25-10

Elkhorn North def. Elkhorn, 25-12, 25-17, 27-25

Fairbury def. Freeman, 25-19, 25-11, 25-17

Fremont def. Columbus

Fullerton def. Cross County, 25-16, 17-25, 25-17, 25-23

Gothenburg def. Cozad, 25-8, 25-14, 25-9

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Superior, 25-17, 25-16, 27-25

Guardian Angels def. Aquinas, 25-20, 23-25, 25-15, 25-13

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Homer, 25-20, 25-17

Howells/Dodge def. Oakland-Craig, 25-23, 23-25, 25-23, 25-17

Kearney Catholic def. Columbus Scotus, 25-23, 25-27, 25-21, 25-16

Kearney def. Lincoln North Star, 25-22, 25-21, 18-25, 25-16

Lexington def. McCook, 25-12, 25-15, 25-13

Lincoln East def. Grand Island

Lincoln High def. Lincoln Southeast, 20-25, 26-24, 20-25, 25-21, 15-10

Lincoln Southwest def. Norfolk, 25-16, 25-17, 25-17

Loomis def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 15-25, 25-15, 25-23, 25-18

Lutheran High Northeast def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-14, 25-17, 25-17

Medicine Valley def. Maxwell, 25-9, 25-8, 25-13

Minden def. Ord, 22-25, 23-25, 25-19, 25-22, 15-13

Niobrara/Verdigre def. Madison, 25-12, 25-12, 25-21

Omaha Concordia def. Lincoln Christian, 18-25, 25-21, 25-14, 21-25, 15-12

Omaha Westside def. Omaha North, 25-4, 25-5, 25-8

Pierce def. Stanton, 10-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-14

Plattsmouth def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-22, 19-25, 25-22, 25-19

Ponca def. Wayne, 16-25, 16-25, 25-16, 25-18, 15-11

Ravenna def. Central City, 25-21, 25-19, 25-21

Sidney def. Sterling, Colo., 16-25, 25-9, 25-16, 20-25, 15-12

Southern Valley def. Hi-Line, 23-25, 27-25, 25-22, 20-25, 15-13

Southwest def. Bertrand, 25-22, 25-18, 25-20

St. Paul def. David City, 25-20, 25-22, 25-18

Stuart def. Twin Loup, 25-18, 25-22, 25-16

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Gibbon, 25-5, 25-21, 25-11

Sutton def. Exeter/Milligan, 33-31, 25-23, 19-25, 16-25, 15-3

Tri County Northeast def. Omaha Nation, 25-13, 25-19, 25-10

Valentine def. Bennett County, S.D., 25-17, 25-17, 25-18

Wakefield def. Plainview

Waverly def. Lincoln Lutheran, 22-25, 25-19, 25-20, 26-24

Wisner-Pilger def. Schuyler, 25-7, 25-8, 25-12

York def. Hastings, 23-25, 25-23, 17-25, 25-18, 15-9

Ansley-Litchfield Triangular=

Amherst def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-7, 21-25, 25-21

Amherst def. Elm Creek, 25-13, 25-19

Ansley-Litchfield def. Elm Creek, 25-22, 21-25, 25-19

Bloomfield Triangular=

St. Mary’s def. Bloomfield, 19-25, 25-23, 25-23

Wausa def. St. Mary’s, 25-19, 25-20

Boys Town Triangular=

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Boys Town, 25-13, 25-15

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-23, 25-23

Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Boys Town, 25-23, 25-17

Cornerstone Christian Triangular=

Cedar Bluffs def. Cornerstone Christian, 25-21, 25-16

Cornerstone Christian def. Parkview Christian, 11-25, 25-23, 25-18

Elmwood-Murdock Triangular=

Elmwood-Murdock def. Johnson County Central, 25-10, 25-11

Elmwood-Murdock def. Yutan, 25-23, 25-20

Yutan def. Johnson County Central, 25-15, 25-22

Falls City Triangular=

Falls City def. Johnson-Brock, 25-21, 21-25, 25-23

Falls City def. Southern, 25-20, 25-20

Hartington Cedar Catholic Triangular=

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Randolph, 25-12, 25-22

Hemingford Triangular=

Gordon/Rushville def. Kimball, 18-25, 25-13, 25-21

Hemingford def. Gordon/Rushville, 24-26, 25-15, 26-24

Hemingford def. Kimball, 25-15, 25-18

Kenesaw Triangular=

Heartland Lutheran def. Harvard, 25-17, 25-8

Kenesaw def. Harvard, 25-13, 25-5

Kenesaw def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-10, 25-5

Maywood-Hayes Center Triangular=

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Paxton, 25-8, 25-21

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Sandhills Valley, 25-8, 25-21

Sandhills Valley def. Paxton, 26-24, 20-25, 25-11

Minatare Triangular=

Leyton def. Potter-Dix, 25-19, 25-15

Potter-Dix def. Minatare, 25-19, 25-21

Norris Triangular=

Norris def. Aurora, 25-16, 25-14

Norris def. Wahoo, 25-20, 25-18

Wahoo def. Aurora, 25-18, 25-15

Omaha Bryan Triangular=

Omaha Bryan def. Omaha Benson, 25-21, 25-14

Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Benson, 25-15, 25-11

Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Bryan, 25-3, 25-17

Palmer Triangular=

Osceola def. Heartland, 24-26, 26-24, 25-15

Osceola def. Palmer, 25-14

Palmer def. Heartland, 25-22, 22-25, 25-18

Palmyra Quad=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-11, 25-12

Palmyra def. Tri County, 25-8, 25-19

Championship=

Palmyra def. Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, 25-21, 27-25

Consolation=

Tri County def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-20, 25-12

West Holt Triangular=

Elkhorn Valley def. Summerland, 25-22, 25-16

Elkhorn Valley def. West Holt, 25-19, 25-22

Summerland def. West Holt, 22-25, 25-13, 25-22

West Point-Beemer Triangular=

Battle Creek def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-23, 25-18

Battle Creek def. West Point-Beemer, 25-16, 25-21

West Point-Beemer def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 24-26, 25-22, 25-18

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Arcadia-Loup City vs. Wood River, ppd.

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

