Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Adams Central def. Sandy Creek, 25-16, 25-17, 25-7
Ainsworth def. North Central, 25-18, 26-24, 19-25, 25-18
Alliance def. Gering, 25-21, 23-25, 18-25, 25-15, 15-9
Archbishop Bergan def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-18, 25-20, 20-25, 25-23
Arlington def. Fort Calhoun, 25-16, 25-11, 25-22
Arthur County def. Hyannis, 25-16, 25-7, 25-12
Auburn def. Louisville, 20-25, 25-12, 25-23, 24-26, 15-7
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-15, 23-25, 26-24, 25-22
Beatrice def. Crete, 25-11, 25-10, 25-22
Bishop Neumann def. Mead, 25-14, 25-23, 29-31, 19-25, 15-4
Bridgeport def. Bayard, 16-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-21
Broken Bow def. Hershey, 25-15, 25-19, 26-24
Central Valley def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-12, 25-19, 25-12
Chadron def. Mitchell, 25-20, 25-18, 25-18
Chase County def. Ogallala, 26-24, 22-25, 25-18, 21-25, 15-12
Creighton def. Winside, 25-18, 25-21, 25-16
Crofton def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-10, 25-17, 25-19
Douglas County West def. Conestoga, 25-6, 25-16, 25-10
Elkhorn North def. Elkhorn, 25-12, 25-17, 27-25
Fairbury def. Freeman, 25-19, 25-11, 25-17
Fremont def. Columbus
Fullerton def. Cross County, 25-16, 17-25, 25-17, 25-23
Gothenburg def. Cozad, 25-8, 25-14, 25-9
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Superior, 25-17, 25-16, 27-25
Guardian Angels def. Aquinas, 25-20, 23-25, 25-15, 25-13
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Homer, 25-20, 25-17
Howells/Dodge def. Oakland-Craig, 25-23, 23-25, 25-23, 25-17
Kearney Catholic def. Columbus Scotus, 25-23, 25-27, 25-21, 25-16
Kearney def. Lincoln North Star, 25-22, 25-21, 18-25, 25-16
Lexington def. McCook, 25-12, 25-15, 25-13
Lincoln East def. Grand Island
Lincoln High def. Lincoln Southeast, 20-25, 26-24, 20-25, 25-21, 15-10
Lincoln Southwest def. Norfolk, 25-16, 25-17, 25-17
Loomis def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 15-25, 25-15, 25-23, 25-18
Lutheran High Northeast def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-14, 25-17, 25-17
Medicine Valley def. Maxwell, 25-9, 25-8, 25-13
Minden def. Ord, 22-25, 23-25, 25-19, 25-22, 15-13
Niobrara/Verdigre def. Madison, 25-12, 25-12, 25-21
Omaha Concordia def. Lincoln Christian, 18-25, 25-21, 25-14, 21-25, 15-12
Omaha Westside def. Omaha North, 25-4, 25-5, 25-8
Pierce def. Stanton, 10-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-14
Plattsmouth def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-22, 19-25, 25-22, 25-19
Ponca def. Wayne, 16-25, 16-25, 25-16, 25-18, 15-11
Ravenna def. Central City, 25-21, 25-19, 25-21
Sidney def. Sterling, Colo., 16-25, 25-9, 25-16, 20-25, 15-12
Southern Valley def. Hi-Line, 23-25, 27-25, 25-22, 20-25, 15-13
Southwest def. Bertrand, 25-22, 25-18, 25-20
St. Paul def. David City, 25-20, 25-22, 25-18
Stuart def. Twin Loup, 25-18, 25-22, 25-16
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Gibbon, 25-5, 25-21, 25-11
Sutton def. Exeter/Milligan, 33-31, 25-23, 19-25, 16-25, 15-3
Tri County Northeast def. Omaha Nation, 25-13, 25-19, 25-10
Valentine def. Bennett County, S.D., 25-17, 25-17, 25-18
Wakefield def. Plainview
Waverly def. Lincoln Lutheran, 22-25, 25-19, 25-20, 26-24
Wisner-Pilger def. Schuyler, 25-7, 25-8, 25-12
York def. Hastings, 23-25, 25-23, 17-25, 25-18, 15-9
Ansley-Litchfield Triangular=
Amherst def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-7, 21-25, 25-21
Amherst def. Elm Creek, 25-13, 25-19
Ansley-Litchfield def. Elm Creek, 25-22, 21-25, 25-19
Bloomfield Triangular=
St. Mary’s def. Bloomfield, 19-25, 25-23, 25-23
Wausa def. St. Mary’s, 25-19, 25-20
Boys Town Triangular=
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Boys Town, 25-13, 25-15
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-23, 25-23
Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Boys Town, 25-23, 25-17
Cornerstone Christian Triangular=
Cedar Bluffs def. Cornerstone Christian, 25-21, 25-16
Cornerstone Christian def. Parkview Christian, 11-25, 25-23, 25-18
Elmwood-Murdock Triangular=
Elmwood-Murdock def. Johnson County Central, 25-10, 25-11
Elmwood-Murdock def. Yutan, 25-23, 25-20
Yutan def. Johnson County Central, 25-15, 25-22
Falls City Triangular=
Falls City def. Johnson-Brock, 25-21, 21-25, 25-23
Falls City def. Southern, 25-20, 25-20
Hartington Cedar Catholic Triangular=
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Randolph, 25-12, 25-22
Hemingford Triangular=
Gordon/Rushville def. Kimball, 18-25, 25-13, 25-21
Hemingford def. Gordon/Rushville, 24-26, 25-15, 26-24
Hemingford def. Kimball, 25-15, 25-18
Kenesaw Triangular=
Heartland Lutheran def. Harvard, 25-17, 25-8
Kenesaw def. Harvard, 25-13, 25-5
Kenesaw def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-10, 25-5
Maywood-Hayes Center Triangular=
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Paxton, 25-8, 25-21
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Sandhills Valley, 25-8, 25-21
Sandhills Valley def. Paxton, 26-24, 20-25, 25-11
Minatare Triangular=
Leyton def. Potter-Dix, 25-19, 25-15
Potter-Dix def. Minatare, 25-19, 25-21
Norris Triangular=
Norris def. Aurora, 25-16, 25-14
Norris def. Wahoo, 25-20, 25-18
Wahoo def. Aurora, 25-18, 25-15
Omaha Bryan Triangular=
Omaha Bryan def. Omaha Benson, 25-21, 25-14
Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Benson, 25-15, 25-11
Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Bryan, 25-3, 25-17
Palmer Triangular=
Osceola def. Heartland, 24-26, 26-24, 25-15
Osceola def. Palmer, 25-14
Palmer def. Heartland, 25-22, 22-25, 25-18
Palmyra Quad=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-11, 25-12
Palmyra def. Tri County, 25-8, 25-19
Championship=
Palmyra def. Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, 25-21, 27-25
Consolation=
Tri County def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-20, 25-12
West Holt Triangular=
Elkhorn Valley def. Summerland, 25-22, 25-16
Elkhorn Valley def. West Holt, 25-19, 25-22
Summerland def. West Holt, 22-25, 25-13, 25-22
West Point-Beemer Triangular=
Battle Creek def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-23, 25-18
Battle Creek def. West Point-Beemer, 25-16, 25-21
West Point-Beemer def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 24-26, 25-22, 25-18
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Arcadia-Loup City vs. Wood River, ppd.
