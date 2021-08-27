Widower’s death extends mourning tied to El Paso massacre

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A man who drew worldwide sympathy and support after his wife was killed in the August 2019 mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart is being laid to rest. Funeral services are scheduled Friday for Antonio Basco, after his death on Aug. 14. He and Margie Reckard had been married for 22 years when Reckard was among 23 people fatally shot on Aug. 3, 2019. Reckard’s 2019 funeral drew thousands of people from as far away as California after Basco said he was alone and invited the world to join him in remembering his companion of 22 years. A capital murder case against Patrick Wood Crusius is pending trial in Texas. Crusius also has been charged with more than 90 counts under federal hate-crime and firearms laws.