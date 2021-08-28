Afghanistan’s economic crisis deepens as airlift winds down

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Hundreds of Afghans have protested outside a bank in Kabul as others form long lines at cash machines. A U.N. agency warned Saturday that a worsening drought could leave millions in need of humanitarian aid. The economic crisis could give Western nations leverage as they urge Afghanistan’s new rulers to form an inclusive government and allow people to leave after the planned withdrawal of all U.S. forces on Aug. 31. Thousands of Afghans are still gathering outside the airport in Kabul hoping to flee the country, even after a devastating suicide attack on Thursday. The massive U.S.-led airlift is winding down, with many Western nations having completed their own evacuation efforts.