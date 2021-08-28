American Legion Post 389 celebrates 101st anniversary

ANTHON, Iowa (KTIV) - The American Legion Post 389 out of Anthon, Iowa celebrated a big milestone Saturday… 101 years.

The post celebrated its anniversary at Stahls Park in Anthon. Speakers included two World War Two veterans, a photographer during the Kennedy assassination and a retired director from the pentagon.

Bill Speirs, a veteran and speaker at the event said Legion Posts are an important part of communities, like Anthon.

There's one thing he hopes people took away from the ceremony.

"Support our veterans. They need it all they can get. They need all the support veterans can get. So, support your community and supports. Be proud of them," said Speirs.

Speirs said it's a privilege to be a part of a Legion that's been around for this long.