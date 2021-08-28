Evening storm chances expected in Siouxland with cooler temperatures on the way for Sunday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- To start our day we saw a mix of scattered thunderstorms and partly cloudy skies. Throughout the afternoon we saw a break from the rainfall with more humidity and temperatures in the low 90s.

Looking towards this evening more storm chances are possible throughout Siouxland with some storms possibly turning severe throughout this evening and into the overnight hours. Most of the area is in a slight and marginal risk for severe weather, so if the storms do develop our biggest concerns will be high winds, large size hail, and we cannot rule out an isolated tornado.

Overnight lows tonight will stick in the mid 60s throughout the area with a southern wind turning northwest after midnight between 5 and 15 mph.

Sunday is looking cooler and more dry than then last few days in Siouxland. Highs will top out near 80 degrees with a light wind between 5-10 mph with mostly cloudy skies.

For all the latest weather details be sure to tune in to News 4 at 6 and 10.