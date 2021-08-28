Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

12:03 am Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Adams Central 41, Holdrege 13

Ainsworth 82, Plainview 44

Amherst 25, Alma 0

Anselmo-Merna 44, Ansley-Litchfield 0

Aquinas 27, Bishop Neumann 0

Arapahoe 34, Hi-Line 16

Arcadia-Loup City 39, Elm Creek 8

Archbishop Bergan 35, Yutan 7

Arlington 28, West Point-Beemer 22

Arthur County 101, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 80

Ashland-Greenwood 17, Auburn 16

Battle Creek 21, Central City 19

Beatrice 47, Ralston 21

Bennington 39, Grand Island Northwest 20

Bertrand 42, Overton 7

Blue Hill 54, Loomis 32

Burwell 45, West Holt 0

CWC 60, Boyd County 28

Cambridge 20, Sutherland 6

Centennial 34, Superior 6

Centura 36, Hershey 8

Chadron 42, Chase County 0

Cody-Kilgore 67, Paxton 12

Columbus Lakeview 37, Boys Town 6

Columbus Scotus 31, Wahoo 14

Cozad 20, Gothenburg 17

Crofton 51, Valentine 6

Cross County 42, Clarkson/Leigh 22

Douglas County West 20, Louisville 7

Elba 54, Heartland Lutheran 20

Elkhorn 20, Norris 18

Elkhorn South 35, Millard West 21

Elmwood-Murdock 74, Mead 50

Exeter-Milligan/Friend 54, Conestoga 6

Fort Calhoun 20, North Bend Central 6

Fremont 35, Lincoln Northeast 0

Fullerton 30, Central Valley 20

Garden County 46, Hemingford 0

Gering 14, Torrington, Wyo. 9

Gibbon 7, Sandy Creek 0

Gretna 21, Lincoln Southwest 13

Guardian Angels 38, Wakefield 36

Hartington-Newcastle 68, Randolph 0

Hay Springs 37, Creek Valley 14

Hitchcock County def. Kimball, forfeit

Howells/Dodge 58, East Butler 0

Humphrey St. Francis 40, Wynot 6

Kearney 38, Grand Island 35

Kearney Catholic 52, Wood River-Shelton Co-op 12

Kenesaw 58, Axtell 24

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 36, Wisner-Pilger 14

Leyton 42, Maywood-Hayes Center 0

Lincoln Christian 35, Syracuse 6

Lincoln High 26, Lincoln North Star 24

Lincoln Lutheran 67, Omaha Concordia 0

Lincoln Southeast 29, Omaha North 19

Lutheran High Northeast 74, Madison 6

McCook 27, Hastings 7

Medicine Valley 32, South Loup 16

Meridian 46, Dorchester 28

Milford 14, Malcolm 7

Minden 49, Fairbury 8

Nebraska Christian 59, Palmer 12

Nebraska City 47, Schuyler 0

Nebraska City Lourdes 59, Falls City Sacred Heart 42

Neligh-Oakdale 54, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 52

North Central 52, Twin Loup 30

North Platte 42, Aurora 14

Omaha Benson 7, Bellevue East 0

Omaha Central 45, Columbus 28

Omaha Gross Catholic 34, Elkhorn Mount Michael 7

Omaha Nation 42, Lower Brule, S.D. 36

Omaha Skutt Catholic 44, Omaha Roncalli 17

Omaha Westside 23, Omaha Creighton Prep 8

Ord 60, Gordon/Rushville 14

Osmond 32, Allen 27

Papillion-LaVista 28, Papillion-LaVista South 26

Parkview Christian 39, St. Edward 16

Pender 48, Creighton 34

Perkins County 37, Maxwell 20

Pierce 47, St. Paul 25

Platteview 35, Falls City 14

Plattsmouth 28, Blair 7

Potter-Dix 47, Wallace 22

Ravenna 48, Southern Valley 22

Red Cloud 59, Deshler 19

Riverside 64, Osceola 38

Sandhills/Thedford 52, Mullen 14

Seward 37, Lexington 0

Shelby/Rising City 38, Thayer Central 26

Sidney 36, Bridgeport 6

Silver Lake 18, Wauneta-Palisade 8

Spalding Academy 57, Harvard 12

St. Mary’s 28, Elgin Public/Pope John 7

Stanton 60, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 0

Sterling 67, Hampton 6

Summerland 12, Elkhorn Valley 6

Sutton 37, Grand Island Central Catholic 7

Tekamah-Herman 7, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 6

Tri County 36, Johnson County Central 18

Wausa 63, Niobrara/Verdigre 8

Wayne 34, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 6

Weeping Water 44, Freeman 38

Wilber-Clatonia 34, Hastings St. Cecilia 20

Wilcox-Hildreth 24, Southwest 6

Winnebago 41, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, S.D. 0

Winside 48, Walthill 0

York 28, Crete 27

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Scottsbluff vs. Fort Morgan, Colo., ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

