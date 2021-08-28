Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Adams Central 41, Holdrege 13
Ainsworth 82, Plainview 44
Amherst 25, Alma 0
Anselmo-Merna 44, Ansley-Litchfield 0
Aquinas 27, Bishop Neumann 0
Arapahoe 34, Hi-Line 16
Arcadia-Loup City 39, Elm Creek 8
Archbishop Bergan 35, Yutan 7
Arlington 28, West Point-Beemer 22
Arthur County 101, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 80
Ashland-Greenwood 17, Auburn 16
Battle Creek 21, Central City 19
Beatrice 47, Ralston 21
Bennington 39, Grand Island Northwest 20
Bertrand 42, Overton 7
Blue Hill 54, Loomis 32
Burwell 45, West Holt 0
CWC 60, Boyd County 28
Cambridge 20, Sutherland 6
Centennial 34, Superior 6
Centura 36, Hershey 8
Chadron 42, Chase County 0
Cody-Kilgore 67, Paxton 12
Columbus Lakeview 37, Boys Town 6
Columbus Scotus 31, Wahoo 14
Cozad 20, Gothenburg 17
Crofton 51, Valentine 6
Cross County 42, Clarkson/Leigh 22
Douglas County West 20, Louisville 7
Elba 54, Heartland Lutheran 20
Elkhorn 20, Norris 18
Elkhorn South 35, Millard West 21
Elmwood-Murdock 74, Mead 50
Exeter-Milligan/Friend 54, Conestoga 6
Fort Calhoun 20, North Bend Central 6
Fremont 35, Lincoln Northeast 0
Fullerton 30, Central Valley 20
Garden County 46, Hemingford 0
Gering 14, Torrington, Wyo. 9
Gibbon 7, Sandy Creek 0
Gretna 21, Lincoln Southwest 13
Guardian Angels 38, Wakefield 36
Hartington-Newcastle 68, Randolph 0
Hay Springs 37, Creek Valley 14
Hitchcock County def. Kimball, forfeit
Howells/Dodge 58, East Butler 0
Humphrey St. Francis 40, Wynot 6
Kearney 38, Grand Island 35
Kearney Catholic 52, Wood River-Shelton Co-op 12
Kenesaw 58, Axtell 24
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 36, Wisner-Pilger 14
Leyton 42, Maywood-Hayes Center 0
Lincoln Christian 35, Syracuse 6
Lincoln High 26, Lincoln North Star 24
Lincoln Lutheran 67, Omaha Concordia 0
Lincoln Southeast 29, Omaha North 19
Lutheran High Northeast 74, Madison 6
McCook 27, Hastings 7
Medicine Valley 32, South Loup 16
Meridian 46, Dorchester 28
Milford 14, Malcolm 7
Minden 49, Fairbury 8
Nebraska Christian 59, Palmer 12
Nebraska City 47, Schuyler 0
Nebraska City Lourdes 59, Falls City Sacred Heart 42
Neligh-Oakdale 54, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 52
North Central 52, Twin Loup 30
North Platte 42, Aurora 14
Omaha Benson 7, Bellevue East 0
Omaha Central 45, Columbus 28
Omaha Gross Catholic 34, Elkhorn Mount Michael 7
Omaha Nation 42, Lower Brule, S.D. 36
Omaha Skutt Catholic 44, Omaha Roncalli 17
Omaha Westside 23, Omaha Creighton Prep 8
Ord 60, Gordon/Rushville 14
Osmond 32, Allen 27
Papillion-LaVista 28, Papillion-LaVista South 26
Parkview Christian 39, St. Edward 16
Pender 48, Creighton 34
Perkins County 37, Maxwell 20
Pierce 47, St. Paul 25
Platteview 35, Falls City 14
Plattsmouth 28, Blair 7
Potter-Dix 47, Wallace 22
Ravenna 48, Southern Valley 22
Red Cloud 59, Deshler 19
Riverside 64, Osceola 38
Sandhills/Thedford 52, Mullen 14
Seward 37, Lexington 0
Shelby/Rising City 38, Thayer Central 26
Sidney 36, Bridgeport 6
Silver Lake 18, Wauneta-Palisade 8
Spalding Academy 57, Harvard 12
St. Mary’s 28, Elgin Public/Pope John 7
Stanton 60, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 0
Sterling 67, Hampton 6
Summerland 12, Elkhorn Valley 6
Sutton 37, Grand Island Central Catholic 7
Tekamah-Herman 7, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 6
Tri County 36, Johnson County Central 18
Wausa 63, Niobrara/Verdigre 8
Wayne 34, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 6
Weeping Water 44, Freeman 38
Wilber-Clatonia 34, Hastings St. Cecilia 20
Wilcox-Hildreth 24, Southwest 6
Winnebago 41, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, S.D. 0
Winside 48, Walthill 0
York 28, Crete 27
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Scottsbluff vs. Fort Morgan, Colo., ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/