Friday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-15, 25-21, 25-14
Hay Springs def. Creek Valley, 25-19, 22-25, 25-17, 21-25, 16-14
Hi-Line def. Arapahoe, 25-17, 22-25, 26-24, 25-20
Pleasanton def. Brady, 25-11, 25-9, 25-16
Sandhills/Thedford def. Mullen, 25-22, 25-19, 25-17
Sedgwick County, Colo. def. South Platte, 25-12, 25-14, 25-9
Wallace def. Potter-Dix, 25-21, 25-9, 25-14
Bellevue West Invitational=
Pool A=
Papillion-LaVista South def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-8, 25-7
Papillion-LaVista South def. Waverly, 25-6, 25-12
Papillion-LaVista South def. Western Christian, Iowa, 25-14, 25-23
Waverly def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-15, 25-10
Waverly def. Western Christian, Iowa, 25-21, 25-22
Western Christian, Iowa def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-16, 25-15
Pool B=
Bellevue West def. North Platte, 25-13, 25-17
Omaha Marian def. Bellevue West, 13-25, 25-12, 25-22
Omaha Marian def. North Platte, 25-11, 25-11
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Bellevue West, 25-16, 25-11
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. North Platte, 25-5, 25-6
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Marian, 25-15, 25-21
Pool C=
Millard South def. Lincoln East, 25-20, 25-22
Millard South def. Millard North, 28-18, 28-18
Millard West def. Lincoln East, 25-19, 25-16
Millard West def. Millard North, 25-17, 25-16
Millard West def. Millard South, 25-18, 26-24
Pool D=
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Platte County, Mo., 25-19, 25-22
Omaha Westside def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-18, 25-15
Omaha Westside def. Papillion-LaVista, 24-26, 25-11, 28-26
Papillion-LaVista def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-20, 25-17
Papillion-LaVista def. Platte County, Mo., 25-23, 25-14
Platte County, Mo. def. Omaha Westside, 25-20, 26-24
Buffalo Wyo. Invitational=
Pool Play=
Pool B=
Alliance def. Buffalo, Wyo., 25-9, 24-26, 15-10
Alliance def. Glenrock, Wyo., 25-9, 25-15
Alliance def. Torrington, Wyo., 25-17, 25-15
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/