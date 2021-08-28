Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

12:01 am South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Aberdeen Central 49, Douglas 0

Aberdeen Roncalli 26, Webster 16

Belle Fourche 42, Sioux Falls Christian 7

Brandon Valley 14, Rapid City Stevens 0

Canistota 34, Elkton-Lake Benton 18

Canton 28, Dell Rapids 6

Castlewood 55, Britton-Hecla 20

Chester 43, Bon Homme 0

Clark/Willow Lake 22, Dakota Hills 0

Colome 36, Sunshine Bible Academy 12

Dell Rapids St. Mary 40, Alcester-Hudson 0

Estelline/Hendricks 40, Waverly-South Shore 0

Florence/Henry 34, Hamlin 24

Gregory 45, Irene-Wakonda 14

Groton Area 10, Redfield 7

Harrisburg 56, Pierre 20

Herreid/Selby Area 32, Lemmon/McIntosh 16

Hot Springs 23, Newcastle, Wyo. 0

Howard 49, Colman-Egan 0

Ipswich 54, Dupree 0

Jim River 21, Baltic 0

Jones County 58, Timber Lake 8

Lennox 21, West Central 20

Leola/Frederick 44, Langford 15

Madison 42, Custer 0

McLaughlin def. Takini, forfeit

Milbank 52, Chamberlain 0

Miller/Highmore-Harrold 2, Lead-Deadwood 0

Mitchell 28, Spearfish 7

North Central Co-Op 35, Great Plains Lutheran 0

Northwestern 52, Hitchcock-Tulare 8

Omaha Nation, Neb. 42, Lower Brule 36

Sioux Falls Jefferson 17, Sioux Falls Washington 14

Sioux Valley 30, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 14

Stanley County 43, Parkston 22

Sully Buttes 30, Corsica/Stickney 8

Tea Area 47, Brookings 21

Tiospa Zina Tribal 46, Little Wound 6

Todd County 46, Crow Creek 0

Tri-Valley 21, Dakota Valley 20

Vermillion 38, Sisseton 0

Viborg-Hurley 36, Deubrook 6

Wall 32, Harding County 6

Warner 30, Faulkton 14

Winnebago, Neb. 41, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 0

Winner 44, Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 0

Yankton 41, Huron 2

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

St. Francis Indian vs. Crazy Horse, ppd.

___

