Iowa ag secretary: Harvest could see extremes on both ends

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Rainfall has been below normal across Iowa this year, but agricultural experts say the overall picture isn’t that bleak heading into the harvest season.

Still, the Des Moines Register reports that Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig said this year’s harvest could be one of extremes.

The most recent U.S. Department of Agriculture report estimates that Iowa farmers will harvest a record 570 million bushels of soybeans and a healthy 2.4 billion bushels of corn. But Naig said farmers could see some significant yield losses in northwest and north-central Iowa because of too little rain; and in southeast Iowa, because of too much rain.

Overall, nearly 60% of Iowa is experiencing moderate to extreme drought conditions, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor.