Northwestern defeats Briar Cliff at Charger Classic

Briar Cliff was hosting the Charger Classic volleyball tournament in Sioux City today. They faced off against cross state rival Northwestern.

The Chargers split their first two games of the day, while Northwestern won both of their early matches. First set Katie Peters bumps it then its sent right back to her for the kill as northwestern takes the first set.

Third set Chargers trying to stay alive and they do with the help of a Toria Andre block to take the third set its 2-1 Northwestern.

Fourth set Northwestern looking to put it away all it takes is a bump a set and a Bekah Horstman spike to end it as the Raiders take this one 3 sets to 1.