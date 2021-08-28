Oregon counties request trucks for bodies as deaths climb

BEND, Ore. (AP) — The death toll from COVID-19 in Oregon is climbing so rapidly that some counties cannot handle the number of bodies and have requested refrigerated trucks to hold them. The state emergency management department says refrigerated trucks to hold bodies have been requested by Tillamook and Josephine counties. A refrigerated truck arrived in Tillamook County on Friday, loaned by Klamath County. In a statement, the Tillamook County commissioners said that from Aug. 18 to Aug. 23, there were six new COVID-19 deaths in the county, surpassing the five total deaths that occurred during the first 18 months of the pandemic.