Philadelphia to allow Afghan refugees beginning Saturday morning

PHILADELPHIA (NBC) - The city of brotherly love is living up to its name.

Philadelphia, Penn. is coordinating efforts with the federal government to provide a point-of-entry for individuals evacuating from Afghanistan.

"I feel honored to be part of this humanitarian effort. These folks have suffered greatly. They are traumatized. There are children with them. We just want to have opening arms and welcoming atmosphere for them as they pass through different parts of the country where they may be going," said Mayor Jim Kenney

This is the second airport to welcome arrivals, the first being Dulles International in Virginia.

"Think about it. These people were sitting on a highway, a road for days and days with their families, with their kids, with their elderly relatives. When they get off the plane, they are going to need water, sustenance, snacks, kids are going to need all kinds of diapers. Those kinds of things we are stockpiling to make sure they have for whatever their next place they are going is,” said Kenney.

So far, more than a hundred thousand people have been evacuated from Afghanistan amid violence there.

"We're a welcoming city and this is what I think America is about and welcome people in need and not turning people away or building walls,” said Kenney.