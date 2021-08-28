Protests in Berlin for and against coronavirus restrictions

BERLIN (AP) — Protesters have filled the German capital, as thousands turned out to demonstrate against the government’s coronavirus measures despite bans against several planned gatherings. Police had banned nine demonstrations for Saturday, including one from the Stuttgart-based Querdenker movement, the most visible anti-lockdown movement in Germany. A court ruled in favor of allowing one event of 500 people on Saturday and Sunday. But thousands ignored the bans and turned out to voice their opposition. Meanwhile, a counter-protest in Berlin complete with techno music drew a crowd of several thousand as well. The Saturday protests came amid a debate in Germany about whether to impose restrictions on unvaccinated people as daily infections rise.