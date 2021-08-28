Red Raiders dominate Presentation, Briar Cliff falls to Waldorf in season openers

Football season is underway two area NAIA schools were in action today. One was the Northwestern Red Raiders. The Raiders are looking to get back to the national championship game this year after falling short last season.

They face off against presentation college in Aberdeen, South Dakota Opening drive Saints ball but Lucas Nagel cuts the route and he's off to the races 24 yards for the pick six Red Raiders lead 7-0.

Next Northwestern drive Konnor McQuillan finds space on the outside as he goes all the way to the end zone 14-0 Northwestern now.

The Red Raiders just never looked back Blake Fryar drops back rolls to his right and heaves one deep to Cade Moser who finishes in the end zone to make it 21-0 Northwestern. The Red Raiders dominate Presentation College 66-9.

Also in action today the Briar Cliff Chargers, they opened their season and the Coach LaDage era with a loss to Waldorf. The offense just could not get going as the Chargers fall in their week one matchup 30-3.