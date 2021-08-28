Residents warned as Louisiana braces for Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Residents across Louisiana’s coast rushed to prepare for the approach of an intensifying Hurricane Ida.

The storm is expected to bring winds as high as 140 mph when it slams ashore late Sunday.

A combination of voluntary and mandatory evacuations have been called for cities and communities across the region, including New Orleans, where the mayor ordered a mandatory evacuation for areas outside the city’s levee system and a voluntary evacuation for residents inside the levee system.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell said the storm was strengthening so quickly, there was no time to order a mandatory evacuation of the entire city.