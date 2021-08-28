Returning Home: Pearl Harbor victim’s remains find final resting place in Siouxland

SMITHLAND, Iowa (KTIV) - After the attack on Pearl Harbor killed over more than 4,300 Americans, many of our fallen never returned home.

Now, through DNA testing, the Navy has been identifying the remains of the bombing victims and returning them home.

Saturday, one Siouxland Soldier finally made it to his final resting place in Smithland, Iowa.

"If you fall in the field of battle, or in the oceans, we're going to do everything we can to bring you back," said Rear Admiral Gene Price, U.S. Navy.

Wesley Brown enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1939 and became a First-Class Fireman on the USS Oklahoma Battleship.

At just 25 years old, Brown lost his life after his ship sustained multiple torpedo hits during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

Nearly eight decades later, his remains have finally returned home to Siouxland.

"It's hard to really put into words other than being in extreme solace, comfort. To have Wesley back home. And I know that they went through a lot to do this," said Bryan Struble, Family Member.

Making sure no soldier is left behind… no matter how much time has passed.

"One of the things that we always tell everyone that's going to a combat zone. If something happens to you, we will bring you back. And it took us 80 years to bring him back home. It really is something that we do that means the world to us. That we're able to keep that promise and maintain that contact and our word. Now that he's back home, it's just exceedingly important," said Rear Admiral Price.

Brown's family finally has closure after all these years.

"For them to be able to see this ceremony was very moving. And there were lots of tears… and there were lots of smiles. To have it now, to finally have him at home, was exactly what we needed to do," said Rear Admiral Price.

Family members said they were grateful for the communities support at the ceremony.

"For him to be respected as he is today… it's extremely wonderful. The feeling is… you can't even express it," said Struble.

Giving Wesley the honor of returning home right here in Siouxland.