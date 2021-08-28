Skip to Content

Saturday’s Scores

6:02 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Clarkson/Leigh def. Pleasanton, 25-16, 25-11

Clarkson/Leigh def. South Loup, 25-20, 25-22

Axtell Invitational=

Hampton def. Palmer, 25-18, 25-16

Loomis def. Silver Lake, 25-23, 25-19

Semifinal=

Axtell def. Hampton, 25-9, 25-15

Bellevue West Invitational=

Championship Bracket=

Millard West def. Waverly, 25-20, 24-26, 25-13

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Westside, 25-18, 25-13

Papillion-LaVista South def. Millard South, 25-9, 25-14

Papillion-LaVista def. Omaha Marian, 25-23, 25-18

Championship=

Cons. Semifinal=

Millard South def. Omaha Marian, 24-26, 26-24, 25-21

Omaha Westside def. Waverly, 25-18, 17-25, 28-26

Fifth Place=

Millard South def. Omaha Westside, 25-14, 25-22

Semifinal=

Millard West def. Omaha Skutt Catholic, 25-22, 25-18

Papillion-LaVista South def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-18, 25-22

Third Place=

Papillion-LaVista def. Omaha Skutt Catholic, 23-25, 25-22, 25-18

Consolation Bracket=

Bellevue West def. Platte County, Mo., 15-25, 25-17, 25-23

Millard North def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-16, 25-10

Boys Town Tournament=

Boys Town def. Walthill, 25-14, 9-25, 25-21

Omaha Nation def. Boys Town, 25-23, 8-25, 29-27

Walthill def. Omaha Nation, 26-24, 25-10

Weeping Water def. Boys Town, 25-14, 25-16

Weeping Water def. Omaha Nation, 25-14, 25-16

Weeping Water def. Walthill, 12-25, 25-8, 25-9

Cambridge Tournament=

Pool A=

Cambridge def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-20, 25-13

Wauneta-Palisade def. Rawlins County, Kan., 25-19, 25-22

Pool B=

Southwest def. Norton, Kan., 25-17, 25-22

Southwest def. Red Cloud, 25-18, 25-12

Creek Valley Triangular=

Garden County def. Creek Valley, 25-17, 25-19

South Platte def. Garden County, 26-24, 26-24

Hartington/Newcastle Tournament=

Hartington-Newcastle def. Winside, 25-20, 25-19

Howells/Dodge def. Hartington-Newcastle, 28-26, 25-13

Howells/Dodge def. Randolph, 25-7, 25-19

Howells/Dodge def. Winside, 25-15, 25-6

Randolph def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-16, 25-11

Randolph def. Winside, 25-17, 25-15

Hastings St. Cecilia Triangular=

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Aquinas, 25-20, 26-24

Kearney Catholic def. Aquinas, 25-21, 25-14

Kearney Catholic def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-16, 21-25, 25-15

Jim Bayly Invitational=

Fremont def. Omaha North, 25-11, 25-5

Omaha South def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-14, 25-9

Minden Tournament=

Pool A=

Ainsworth def. Centennial, 12-25, 25-18, 25-22

Centennial def. Valentine, 25-20, 25-18

Minden def. Centennial, 21-25, 25-21, 25-23

Pool B=

Blue Hill def. Fillmore Central, 25-10, 25-15

Lincoln Christian def. Fillmore Central, 25-16, 25-13

Thayer Central def. Blue Hill, 25-9, 25-8

Thayer Central def. Fillmore Central, 25-17, 25-18

Thayer Central def. Lincoln Christian

Norfolk Invitational=

Pool A=

Kearney def. South Sioux City, 25-7, 25-16

Norfolk def. South Sioux City, 25-14, 25-17

Pool B=

Columbus def. Bennington, 24-26, 25-16, 25-17

Overton Tournament=

Anselmo-Merna def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 26-24, 14-25, 25-22

Central Valley def. Hitchcock County, 21-25, 25-16, 25-16

Overton def. Maxwell, 25-14, 25-6

Consolation=

Heartland def. Hitchcock County, 25-21, 25-21

North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Maxwell, 25-13, 25-22

Fifth Place=

North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Heartland, 25-12, 25-20

Semifinal=

Central Valley def. Shelton, 25-18, 22-25, 25-18

Overton def. Anselmo-Merna, 18-25, 25-23, 25-12

Seventh Place=

Hitchcock County def. Maxwell, 25-21, 25-18

Plainview Tournament=

Columbus Scotus def. Boyd County, 25-23, 25-9

Columbus Scotus def. Plainview, 25-10, 25-16

Columbus Scotus def. Stuart, 25-23, 25-21

Plattsmouth Tournament=

Norris def. Ralston, 25-7, 25-9

Plattsmouth def. Platteview, 25-22, 25-16

Raymond Central def. Arlington, 25-23, 25-9

Seward def. Nebraska City, 25-9, 25-12

Championship=

Norris def. Seward, 25-15, 25-9

Consolation Semifinal=

Arlington def. Nebraska City, 25-16, 25-16

Fifth Place=

Arlington def. Platteview, 25-22, 25-22

Semifinal=

Norris def. Plattsmouth, 25-14, 25-12

Seward def. Raymond Central, 25-13, 25-17

Seventh Place=

Ralston def. Nebraska City, 25-22, 27-25

Third Place=

Raymond Central def. Plattsmouth, 25-15, 25-18

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

