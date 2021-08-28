Saturday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Clarkson/Leigh def. Pleasanton, 25-16, 25-11
Clarkson/Leigh def. South Loup, 25-20, 25-22
Axtell Invitational=
Hampton def. Palmer, 25-18, 25-16
Loomis def. Silver Lake, 25-23, 25-19
Semifinal=
Axtell def. Hampton, 25-9, 25-15
Bellevue West Invitational=
Championship Bracket=
Millard West def. Waverly, 25-20, 24-26, 25-13
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Westside, 25-18, 25-13
Papillion-LaVista South def. Millard South, 25-9, 25-14
Papillion-LaVista def. Omaha Marian, 25-23, 25-18
Championship=
Cons. Semifinal=
Millard South def. Omaha Marian, 24-26, 26-24, 25-21
Omaha Westside def. Waverly, 25-18, 17-25, 28-26
Fifth Place=
Millard South def. Omaha Westside, 25-14, 25-22
Semifinal=
Millard West def. Omaha Skutt Catholic, 25-22, 25-18
Papillion-LaVista South def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-18, 25-22
Third Place=
Papillion-LaVista def. Omaha Skutt Catholic, 23-25, 25-22, 25-18
Consolation Bracket=
Bellevue West def. Platte County, Mo., 15-25, 25-17, 25-23
Millard North def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-16, 25-10
Boys Town Tournament=
Boys Town def. Walthill, 25-14, 9-25, 25-21
Omaha Nation def. Boys Town, 25-23, 8-25, 29-27
Walthill def. Omaha Nation, 26-24, 25-10
Weeping Water def. Boys Town, 25-14, 25-16
Weeping Water def. Omaha Nation, 25-14, 25-16
Weeping Water def. Walthill, 12-25, 25-8, 25-9
Cambridge Tournament=
Pool A=
Cambridge def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-20, 25-13
Wauneta-Palisade def. Rawlins County, Kan., 25-19, 25-22
Pool B=
Southwest def. Norton, Kan., 25-17, 25-22
Southwest def. Red Cloud, 25-18, 25-12
Creek Valley Triangular=
Garden County def. Creek Valley, 25-17, 25-19
South Platte def. Garden County, 26-24, 26-24
Hartington/Newcastle Tournament=
Hartington-Newcastle def. Winside, 25-20, 25-19
Howells/Dodge def. Hartington-Newcastle, 28-26, 25-13
Howells/Dodge def. Randolph, 25-7, 25-19
Howells/Dodge def. Winside, 25-15, 25-6
Randolph def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-16, 25-11
Randolph def. Winside, 25-17, 25-15
Hastings St. Cecilia Triangular=
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Aquinas, 25-20, 26-24
Kearney Catholic def. Aquinas, 25-21, 25-14
Kearney Catholic def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-16, 21-25, 25-15
Jim Bayly Invitational=
Fremont def. Omaha North, 25-11, 25-5
Omaha South def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-14, 25-9
Minden Tournament=
Pool A=
Ainsworth def. Centennial, 12-25, 25-18, 25-22
Centennial def. Valentine, 25-20, 25-18
Minden def. Centennial, 21-25, 25-21, 25-23
Pool B=
Blue Hill def. Fillmore Central, 25-10, 25-15
Lincoln Christian def. Fillmore Central, 25-16, 25-13
Thayer Central def. Blue Hill, 25-9, 25-8
Thayer Central def. Fillmore Central, 25-17, 25-18
Thayer Central def. Lincoln Christian
Norfolk Invitational=
Pool A=
Kearney def. South Sioux City, 25-7, 25-16
Norfolk def. South Sioux City, 25-14, 25-17
Pool B=
Columbus def. Bennington, 24-26, 25-16, 25-17
Overton Tournament=
Anselmo-Merna def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 26-24, 14-25, 25-22
Central Valley def. Hitchcock County, 21-25, 25-16, 25-16
Overton def. Maxwell, 25-14, 25-6
Consolation=
Heartland def. Hitchcock County, 25-21, 25-21
North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Maxwell, 25-13, 25-22
Fifth Place=
North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Heartland, 25-12, 25-20
Semifinal=
Central Valley def. Shelton, 25-18, 22-25, 25-18
Overton def. Anselmo-Merna, 18-25, 25-23, 25-12
Seventh Place=
Hitchcock County def. Maxwell, 25-21, 25-18
Plainview Tournament=
Columbus Scotus def. Boyd County, 25-23, 25-9
Columbus Scotus def. Plainview, 25-10, 25-16
Columbus Scotus def. Stuart, 25-23, 25-21
Plattsmouth Tournament=
Norris def. Ralston, 25-7, 25-9
Plattsmouth def. Platteview, 25-22, 25-16
Raymond Central def. Arlington, 25-23, 25-9
Seward def. Nebraska City, 25-9, 25-12
Championship=
Norris def. Seward, 25-15, 25-9
Consolation Semifinal=
Arlington def. Nebraska City, 25-16, 25-16
Fifth Place=
Arlington def. Platteview, 25-22, 25-22
Semifinal=
Norris def. Plattsmouth, 25-14, 25-12
Seward def. Raymond Central, 25-13, 25-17
Seventh Place=
Ralston def. Nebraska City, 25-22, 27-25
Third Place=
Raymond Central def. Plattsmouth, 25-15, 25-18
