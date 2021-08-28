Skip to Content

Saturday’s Scores

7:03 pm South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Aberdeen Central def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-19, 25-17, 18-25, 30-32, 15-13

Pierre def. Rapid City Central, 25-17, 25-20, 25-13

Alpha IV Tournament=

Baltic def. Flandreau, 25-18, 25-11

Flandreau def. Tri-Valley, 20-25, 25-22, 25-17

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Flandreau, 25-18, 25-19

Bennett County Triangular=

Wall def. Bennett County, 25-20, 25-23, 25-18

Canton Tournament=

Pool 1=

Canton def. Dell Rapids, 25-20, 25-22, 25-22

Canton def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-17, 22-25, 25-10

Pool 2=

Garretson def. Canistota, 25-9, 25-13

Garretson def. Lennox, 25-13, 25-11

Custer Tournament=

Hill City def. Red Cloud, 25-6, 25-10

Newell def. Red Cloud, 25-13, 25-23

Estelline Tournament=

Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-22, 25-18

Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-13, 25-9

Langford def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-20, 25-17

Langford def. Waubay/Summit, 25-8, 25-16

Huron Invitational=

Brandon Valley def. Huron, 23-25, 25-19, 25-22

Brandon Valley def. Spearfish, 25-16, 25-12

Brookings def. Sturgis Brown, 25-11, 25-20

Chester def. Douglas, 25-13, 25-10

Chester def. Spearfish, 25-12, 25-15

Harrisburg def. Brookings, 25-19, 25-14

Harrisburg def. Douglas, 25-19, 25-17

Huron def. Brookings, 25-11, 25-22

Huron def. Spearfish, 25-23, 25-12

Mitchell def. Chester, 27-25, 25-17

Mitchell def. Douglas, 25-17, 25-4

Mitchell def. Watertown, 25-15, 25-16

Sioux Falls Christian def. Brandon Valley, 25-19, 29-27

Sioux Falls Christian def. Brookings, 25-16, 25-9

Sioux Falls Christian def. Harrisburg, 25-14, 25-21

Sioux Falls Christian def. Sturgis Brown, 25-2, 25-8

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Brandon Valley, 16-28, 25-20, 25-19

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Huron, 25-21, 25-22

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Mitchell, 25-20, 32-30

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Spearfish, 25-9, 25-7

Watertown def. Chester, 25-19, 25-16

Watertown def. Douglas, 25-15, 25-22

Huron Tournament=

Harrisburg def. Sturgis Brown, 25-15, 25-11

Watertown def. Sturgis Brown, 25-10, 25-10

Irene-Wakonda Tournament=

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Centerville, 25-6, 25-11

Irene-Wakonda def. Menno, 11-25, 25-11, 25-12

Scotland def. Lower Brule, 25-15, 25-19

Championship=

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Gayville-Volin, 25-21, 25-23

Consolation=

Centerville def. Lower Brule, 25-20, 25-11

Menno def. Sioux Falls Lutheran, 22-25, 25-19, 25-17

Fifth Place=

Menno def. Centerville, 25-27, 25-16, 25-23

Semifinal=

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Scotland, 25-14, 25-22

Gayville-Volin def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-15, 27-25

Seventh Place=

Sioux Falls Lutheran def. Lower Brule, 25-19, 25-17

Third Place=

Scotland def. Irene-Wakonda, 16-25, 25-15, 25-13

Norfolk Invitational=

Pool A=

Yankton def. South Sioux City, Neb., 25-14, 25-18

Parkston Tournament=

Northwestern def. McCook Central/Montrose, 25-15, 25-21, 26-24

