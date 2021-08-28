Saturday’s Scores

Saturday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Aberdeen Central def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-19, 25-17, 18-25, 30-32, 15-13
Pierre def. Rapid City Central, 25-17, 25-20, 25-13
Alpha IV Tournament=
Baltic def. Flandreau, 25-18, 25-11
Flandreau def. Tri-Valley, 20-25, 25-22, 25-17
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Flandreau, 25-18, 25-19
Bennett County Triangular=
Wall def. Bennett County, 25-20, 25-23, 25-18
Canton Tournament=
Pool 1=
Canton def. Dell Rapids, 25-20, 25-22, 25-22
Canton def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-17, 22-25, 25-10
Pool 2=
Garretson def. Canistota, 25-9, 25-13
Garretson def. Lennox, 25-13, 25-11
Custer Tournament=
Hill City def. Red Cloud, 25-6, 25-10
Newell def. Red Cloud, 25-13, 25-23
Estelline Tournament=
Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-22, 25-18
Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-13, 25-9
Langford def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-20, 25-17
Langford def. Waubay/Summit, 25-8, 25-16
Huron Invitational=
Brandon Valley def. Huron, 23-25, 25-19, 25-22
Brandon Valley def. Spearfish, 25-16, 25-12
Brookings def. Sturgis Brown, 25-11, 25-20
Chester def. Douglas, 25-13, 25-10
Chester def. Spearfish, 25-12, 25-15
Harrisburg def. Brookings, 25-19, 25-14
Harrisburg def. Douglas, 25-19, 25-17
Huron def. Brookings, 25-11, 25-22
Huron def. Spearfish, 25-23, 25-12
Mitchell def. Chester, 27-25, 25-17
Mitchell def. Douglas, 25-17, 25-4
Mitchell def. Watertown, 25-15, 25-16
Sioux Falls Christian def. Brandon Valley, 25-19, 29-27
Sioux Falls Christian def. Brookings, 25-16, 25-9
Sioux Falls Christian def. Harrisburg, 25-14, 25-21
Sioux Falls Christian def. Sturgis Brown, 25-2, 25-8
Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Brandon Valley, 16-28, 25-20, 25-19
Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Huron, 25-21, 25-22
Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Mitchell, 25-20, 32-30
Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Spearfish, 25-9, 25-7
Watertown def. Chester, 25-19, 25-16
Watertown def. Douglas, 25-15, 25-22
Huron Tournament=
Harrisburg def. Sturgis Brown, 25-15, 25-11
Watertown def. Sturgis Brown, 25-10, 25-10
Irene-Wakonda Tournament=
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Centerville, 25-6, 25-11
Irene-Wakonda def. Menno, 11-25, 25-11, 25-12
Scotland def. Lower Brule, 25-15, 25-19
Championship=
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Gayville-Volin, 25-21, 25-23
Consolation=
Centerville def. Lower Brule, 25-20, 25-11
Menno def. Sioux Falls Lutheran, 22-25, 25-19, 25-17
Fifth Place=
Menno def. Centerville, 25-27, 25-16, 25-23
Semifinal=
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Scotland, 25-14, 25-22
Gayville-Volin def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-15, 27-25
Seventh Place=
Sioux Falls Lutheran def. Lower Brule, 25-19, 25-17
Third Place=
Scotland def. Irene-Wakonda, 16-25, 25-15, 25-13
Norfolk Invitational=
Pool A=
Yankton def. South Sioux City, Neb., 25-14, 25-18
Parkston Tournament=
Northwestern def. McCook Central/Montrose, 25-15, 25-21, 26-24
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/