Tornado, storms cause damage in northeastern Iowa

MARBLE ROCK, Iowa (AP) — Officials in northeastern Iowa say a tornado caused significant damage, especially in the small town of Marble Rock. KCRG-TV reports that emergency management officials cited power lines and trees knocked over after a tornado touched down about 6 p.m. Friday in the town of about 300 people. There were no immediate reports of serious injuries. The Marble Rock Fire Department says several buildings were damaged south and east of town, and crops were damaged across the region. Storm damage was also reported near the towns of Calmar and Monona.