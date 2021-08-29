Bishop Heelan hosts Heelan Hoopla event

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools got together Sunday for a day of fun at the Heelan Hoopla.

The afternoon started out with Mass and then moved over to the Heelan High School parking lot.

Students and their families from all different Heelan campuses were invited. There was food, face paintings, bounce house, karaoke and more.

"We're excited to get back together to start the school year and celebrate. And just kick the year off with fun and with family. Which is what we're all about here at Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools," said John Flanery, Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools President.

Flanery added it was great to celebrate Mass together before having their party.