Cooler temperatures and lower humidity felt throughout Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- After an active night of storms yesterday, today has been much cooler and calmer weather wise. Highs today topped out near 80 degrees throughout Siouxland with a light breeze and lower humidity.

This evening we will cool down even more near 60 degrees for our overnight lows with mostly clear skies through the night. The wind will be very minimal this evening coming from the ENE around 5 mph before calming down later into the evening.

To start our work week off on Monday the cooler temperatures look to be sticking around with highs nearing 80 degrees throughout the area. Most of us will see partly cloudy skies throughout the day, but into the afternoon some of western Siouxland may see some isolated thunderstorms develop throughout the afternoon hours.

The National Weather Service has issued a Slight and Marginal risk for severe weather for portions of western Siouxland for tomorrow afternoon. If storms do develop there is a chance they could turn severe with the primary threat being damaging winds, large size hail, and we cannot rule out an isolated tornado as well.

Tune in to News 4 at 5 and 10 this evening for our complete 10 day forecast.