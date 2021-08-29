COVID: Fauci says surge is “predictable” but “preventable”

The hope for a so-called "return to normalcy" from COVID-19 this fall and winter appears to be fading fast.

Hospitalizations are up nationwide, especially in the south, where some places are facing a shortage of oxygen.

The rate of COVID-19 related deaths rose in 42-states last week, according to Johns Hopkins University.

And a projection from the University of Washington finds 100,000 more people could die from the virus by December.

“What is going on now is both entirely predictable but entirely preventable,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Fauci, says there are roughly 80M people in the U.S. who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine but have yet to get it.

"It’s so important now in this crisis that we’re in that people put aside any ideologic, political or other differences and just get vaccinated," said Fauci

But some Americans have yet to be convinced, including those who held a "freedom from COVID rally" Saturday in the Kentucky State Capitol.

“You choose what you should do, what you feel is right for you and your family. It’s not about being Republican or Democrat. It’s my body and no one needs to decide that for me. Nobody should ever decide that for anybody,” said one protester.

They say they don't want to be forced to roll up their sleeves or wear masks.

According to the centers for disease control and prevention all 50-states have a high COVID-19 transmission rate, while just half of the U.S., and Washington D.C., have at least 50% of their population fully vaccinated.