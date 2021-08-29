Cristhian Bahena Rivera sentenced to life for death of Mollie Tibbetts

Cristhian Bahena Rivera sentenced to life for death of Mollie TibbettsNew
(KTIV) - Cristhian Bahena Rivera, who was found guilty of first-degree murder in the July 18, 2018 stabbing death of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts, has been sentenced to life in prison.
READ MORE: Jury finds Cristhian Bahena Rivera guilty of first-degree murder in death of Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts
More than three years since Tibbetts’ death, a judge delivered the sentence.
READ MORE: Aug. 21 marks three years since Cristhian Bahena Rivera led police to the body of Mollie Tibbetts
In late May, Bahena Rivera was found guilty of first-degree murder. The sentence was originally scheduled to be delivered on July 15, but the judge delayed it, so the defense could investigate new claims that implicated others in the case.
READ MORE: Judge delays sentencing for man in Iowa college student’s killing so defense can investigate claims implicating others
Investigators say, in July 2018, a vehicle tied to Bahena Rivera was seen on video driving by a woman running.
During his interrogation, Bahena Rivera told Romero he thought Tibbetts was attractive and had approached her while she ran. Bahena Rivera said he fought with her after she threatened to call police.
Bahena Rivera later told investigators he remembered leaving her body in a cornfield, but then blacked out after that.