Cristhian Bahena Rivera sentenced to life for death of Mollie Tibbetts

(KTIV) - Cristhian Bahena Rivera, who was found guilty of first-degree murder in the July 18, 2018 stabbing death of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts, has been sentenced to life in prison.

More than three years since Tibbetts’ death, a judge delivered the sentence.

In late May, Bahena Rivera was found guilty of first-degree murder. The sentence was originally scheduled to be delivered on July 15, but the judge delayed it, so the defense could investigate new claims that implicated others in the case.

Investigators say, in July 2018, a vehicle tied to Bahena Rivera was seen on video driving by a woman running.

During his interrogation, Bahena Rivera told Romero he thought Tibbetts was attractive and had approached her while she ran. Bahena Rivera said he fought with her after she threatened to call police.

Bahena Rivera later told investigators he remembered leaving her body in a cornfield, but then blacked out after that.