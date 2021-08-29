Explorers roll through Canaries taking both games of twin billing

In what was a big day for the Explorers in the middle of a playoff push. The X's Came through.

Sioux City took both games of a double header against the Sioux Falls Canaries today.

Game one was a thriller right till the very end. Sioux Falls got the scoring started putting up 2 runs in the third inning.

The Explorers would respond in the fifth scoring one on a Mitch Ghelfi double, and another on a Nick Franklin double. Before Jose Sermo wrapped up the scoring with an RBI single.

Then the Canaries struck back tying the game up with a Angelo Altivilla RBI double in the seventh and final inning.

But the Explorers roared back, in the bottom half. Black Tiberi got on after an error by Mitch Glasser. Tiberi then stole second before Mitch Ghelfi sealed the deal with a walkoff single.

Game two was a pitching duel for the ages.

Patrick Ledet was phenomenal on the mound for the X's as he twirls one past Zane Gurwitz on his way to five shutout innings.



In the bottom of the second Sebastian Zawada went yard on a solo shot to give the X's a 1-0 lead.



Then in the bottom of the sixth Jose Sermo took one deep to dead center for a two run shot. The blast was Sermo's 28th of the year. Breaking the Explorers single season homerun record as the X's picked up the victory 3-0.