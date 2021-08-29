Witnesses report explosion near Kabul airport

KABUL, Afghanistan (NBC) - Witnesses reported an explosion near Kabul airport Sunday, and television footage showed black smoke rising into the sky. There was no immediate word on casualties.

Two witnesses said the blast appeared to have been caused by a rocket that struck a house in an area to the northern side of the airport, but there was no immediate confirmation.

Also today, U.S. officials said the United States carried out a military strike in Kabul.

Officials said the strike targeted suspected ISIS-K militants.

They said they were citing initial information and cautioned it could change.