2 people sent to hospital after motorcycle accident in Plymouth County, IA

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - Two people who were riding on a motorcycle in rural Plymouth County, Iowa were sent to the hospital after an accident Saturday.

The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Christos Kritis and 35-year-old Ashley Kritis, both from Sioux City, were sent to a hospital after a single-vehicle motorcycle accident on Aug. 28.

Authorities say the accident occurred at about 3:20 p.m. on C38, just west of K22, several miles west of Le Mars. An investigation shows the motorcycle Christos was driving went into a ditch after a group of motorcyclists they were riding with attempted to slow down due to a vehicle blocking traffic on C38.

Due to the crash, Christos and Ashley sustained non-life-threatening but serious injuries. Both were transported to a Sioux City hospital.