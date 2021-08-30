$2M Powerball ticket sold in Yankton, SD

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) - A winning ticket from Saturday's Powerball drawing was sold in southeast South Dakota.

The South Dakota Lottery says a $2 million Powerball ticket was purchased at the Hy-Vee Food Store, located at 2100 Broadway Avenue in Yankton.

Lottery officials say the ticket matched five winning numbers for the game’s second prize. The player also elected to add the Power Play feature, which doubled the prize to $2 million.

The winning numbers were 12, 22, 26, 46 and 59, while the Powerball was 26. Saturday’s win marks the first Powerball million-dollar prize sold in South Dakota since June 5, 2013.

If you are Saturday's winner, officials say you should sign the back of the ticket immediately, and visit a validation center to claim the prize.