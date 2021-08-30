ACLU seeks halt to South Carolina ban on school mask decrees

Disability rights groups and parents of children with disabilities want an immediate halt to a South Carolina law banning school districts from requiring face masks. The groups and parents last week filed for a temporary restraining order blocking the law from being enforced, while their lawsuit challenging the measure proceeds. A budget measure passed this summer prevents school districts from using any state funding to require masks in schools. But some South Carolina districts and cities have disregarded the ban, implementing their own school mask mandates. The American Civil Liberties Union is representing parents and groups suing over the measure. State officials have until Sept. 9 to respond to the request in court.