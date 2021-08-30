Around Siouxland: ArtSplash

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The 27th annual ArtSplash is right around the corner, and this year there's a couple of changes coming to the festival.

The big change for this year's event is location. You'll now be able to enjoy all the events of ArtSplash Downtown right on the campus of the Art Center.

Another change this year is the festival is free to attend.

ArtSplash runs Labor Day weekend and has many fun events for people of all ages, including 50 different arts at the KTIV Arts Avenue.

Leaders with the event add they're still looking for volunteers. If you're interested in signing up, you can click here.