Creighton hires Holy Cross’ Marcus Blossom as its new AD

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Creighton has hired Marcus Blossom away from Holy Cross to be its new athletic director. Blossom was Holy Cross’ athletic director for two years after five years at Boston College as senior associate athletic director for business and administration. Blossom follows Bruce Rasmussen, who retired in July after he and the school were sanctioned by the NCAA for a former assistant coach accepting a bribe from a management agency. Blossom, who is Black, was hired about six months after basketball coach Greg McDermott used racially insensitive language in a locker room talk with his players.