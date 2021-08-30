Emmet, Lyon and Palo Alto Counties included in Iowa governor’s disaster proclamation

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Gov. Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for 11 counties in response to recent severe weather.

Most of the proclamation covers northeast Iowa, but it also includes Emmet, Lyon and Palo Alto Counties in Siouxland.

The proclamation allows families in these counties to apply for grants, like the Iowa Individual Assistance programs. Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food and temporary housing expenses.

You can learn more about applying for these grants here.