WATCH LIVE: Cristhian Bahena Rivera to be sentenced for the death of Mollie Tibbetts

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (KCRG) - The man convicted of killing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts is set to be sentenced Monday, Aug. 30.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison with no parole. His sentencing is set for Monday afternoon at 1:30.

A jury convicted Cristhian Bahena Rivera of first degree murder in May. His sentencing was first scheduled for July, but the judge moved it back to allow the defense team to introduce new evidence as part of a motion for a new trial. That motion was denied.

Twenty-year-old Mollie Tibbetts disappeared while on a run in her hometown of Brooklyn in July 2018. Investigators found her body in a rural Poweshiek County field five weeks later.