Ida topples New Orleans jazz landmark where Armstrong worked

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A storied New Orleans jazz site where a young Louis Armstrong once worked toppled when Ida blew through Louisiana as one of the most powerful hurricanes to ever hit the U.S. The Karnofsky Tailor Shop where a young Louis Armstrong worked collapsed Sunday during the storm. The National Park Service says he would play a small tin horn as he worked on the coal and junk wagons. The Jewish family provided Armstrong a “second home” and lent him money to buy his first cornet. A cluster of other sites that were integral to jazz’s early history in the city were also situated on South Rampart Street.