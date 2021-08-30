Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, partner wed in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland is a married woman. An Interior Department spokeswoman confirmed Haaland and longtime partner Skip Sayre wed Saturday night in New Mexico. Haaland wore a dress designed and sewn by her sister. The ceremony incorporated elements honoring her Native American ancestry. Guests had to be vaccinated to attend and wear masks per CDC and New Mexico guidelines. But pictures on social media that show some people, including Haaland, not wearing masks indoors have drawn criticism. Her office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The former New Mexico congresswoman is the first Native American to lead a Cabinet department.