Man accused of fatal Memorial Day shooting wants his trial moved out of Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Whiting, Iowa, man, who's charged in a fatal Memorial Day shooting, wants to move his trial out of Woodbury County.

Twenty-year-old Marvin Hildreth is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 40-year-old Russell Mohr, of Mapleton.

Hildreth's trial is scheduled to begin on February 15, 2022, in Sioux City.

But in court documents filed this morning, Hildreth's defense claims it would be nearly impossible to find a diverse jury with no knowledge of the case, in part, due to media coverage and social media.

Hildreth is accused of shooting Mohr, and a woman, outside a home in the 1900 block of 250th Street, near Luton, on Memorial Day. The female victim told police Hildreth drove up, exchanged words with Mohr, and fired several times before driving off.

Court documents claim Hildreth told police he was called to the residence for help with a disturbance, and that he shot Mohr several times. Hildreth said he will use a self-defense justification during his trial.